Community Briefs

Medicare 101 and navigating the Medicare.gov website

Do you have questions about Medicare? How do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); what is the 2018 Standard Drug Benefit; what is the 2018 Gap Benefit; and how do I get Extra Help (LIS)? Get the answers you need from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 24, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. Also learn how to navigate the Medicare.gov website on a computer in one of our computer labs or your own personal computer or tablet. This will enable you to make changes to your coverage as needed and utilize the resources available to you. This information will be presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Volunteer Medicare Counselors and will not be represented by any insurance brokers. The class if free but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Hunter education course

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will conduct a two-day hunter education course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, at the Gypsum Shooting Sports Range, 100 Gun Club Road, Gypsum. Participants must register on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website under education and be at least 10 years old. Fee is $10. Bring your lunch. No personal firearms or ammunition are allowed; everything needed will be supplied except paper and pencil.

Eileen Pressler retirement party

Eileen Pressler is retiring after 48 years of service. Celebrate with her at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 28, at the Grand River Hospital Colorado River Room. Share any stories or memories of Eileen.

Harry Potter Festival

Teens are invited to come to the Parachute Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, for a festival of Harry Potter-inspired games, trivia, crafting, prizes and food. Show off your knowledge and skills at tabletop Quidditch, potion making and more. Costumes are welcome. Free and open to all tweens and teens. For more information call 970-285-9870.

International TableTop Game Day

Gather your friends and join us for a day-long celebration of all things TableTop gaming starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Rifle Library. From quick card games, to intensive board games, to all-day RPG sessions, any game is the right choice for this day of merriment. Bring your own game, or play one of ours. All ages welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.