Community Briefs

The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women

Join Almeda Bradshaw as she introduces the turn-of-the-20th century women who preserved traditional Appalachian mountain music, and hear the songs that meant so much to them. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Spring Lecture Series: Deep History in the High Rockies

The second event in the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library will feature Thomas G. Andrews, author, professor of history and director of graduate studies at CU Boulder. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Professor Andrews will discuss the deep history of human-environment interactions in the Colorado River headwaters region of Rocky Mountain National Park from the end of the last ice age through the present day. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs. The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks, and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Richie Furay concert cancellation

Grizzly Hockey is sorry to announce the Richie Furay concert, scheduled for April 27, has been cancelled at the request of the performers.

High Country Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra

The High Country Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra performs its spring concert in the Roaring Fork Valley.

This early spring concert gives classical music lovers interesting and diversified selections with pieces from Grieg, Vivaldi, Lowry and Locke. The program features Antonia Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Cellos; Edvard Grieg's Suite in Holberg's Time; Christopher Lowry's Romanza for Four Violas; and Matthew Locke's Incidental Music: The Tempest.

Highlight solo performances will feature cellists Sarah Graf and Maren Quanbeck in Vivaldi's Concerto and the four violists Nancy Thomas, Erin Gallagher, Jalen Lee and Megan McDivitt in Lowry's Romanza for Four Violas.

The final performance will be given at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs, and is free.