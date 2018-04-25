Community Briefs

Staff work day closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, April 26, for a staff training day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Friday, April 27. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org during the closure.

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs.

The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks, and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor.

AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.