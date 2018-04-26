Community briefs
April 26, 2018
Launch-the-season Bicycle Fest
Bicycling season begins again in Glenwood Springs with Launch-the-season Bicycle Fest from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Centennial Park in downtown Glenwood Springs. Bicycle mechanics will be on hand with quick-check bicycle adjustments. The latest models will be on display from local shops and bicycle builders. Prizes will be awarded, along with handy gifts for all riders. Downtown stores and restaurants will provide samples and bargains for bicyclists. Riders will also find bicycle commuting guides, local maps, safety tips, and other useful information for safe, convenient, enjoyable local riding. More information is available from Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates, 618-8264.
