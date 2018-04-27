Community Briefs

International TableTop Game Day

Gather your friends and join us for a day-long celebration of all things TableTop gaming starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Rifle Library. From quick card games, to intensive board games, to all-day RPG sessions, any game is the right choice for this day of merriment. Bring your own game, or play one of ours. All ages welcome. For more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Eileen Pressler retirement party

Eileen Pressler is retiring after 48 years of service. Celebrate with her at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 28, at the Grand River Hospital Colorado River Room. Share any stories or memories of Eileen.

Hunter education course

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will conduct a two-day hunter education course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, at the Gypsum Shooting Sports Range, 100 Gun Club Road, Gypsum.

Participants must register on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website under education and be at least 10 years old. Fee is $10. Bring your lunch. No personal firearms or ammunition are allowed; everything needed will be supplied except paper and pencil.

Harry Potter Festival

Teens are invited to come to the Parachute Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, for a festival of Harry Potter-inspired games, trivia, crafting, prizes and food. Show off your knowledge and skills at tabletop Quidditch, potion making and more. Costumes are welcome. Free and open to all tweens and teens. For more information, call 970-285-9870.