Community briefs

Art in the Stacks featuring RHS Art Students

Celebrate the art created by Rifle High School art students during our annual year-end art show. During the reception at the Rifle Library from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, you can meet the artists as they share their art, listen as they describe the techniques they used, and share their inspiration for creating these pieces.

The art will be on display at the library from April 27 through May 11. For more information, call the Rifle Library at 970-625-3471.

New Castle Community Market seeks 2018 vendors

The New Castle Community Market is now accepting applications for vendors for the upcoming season, July 12 through Sept. 13. Any vendor interested can email newcastlecommunitymarket@gmail.com for information. Full-season vendors get a free week if signed up and paid by June 1. Vendors of all types are welcome.