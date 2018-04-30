Community Briefs

Art in the Stacks featuring RHS Art Students

Celebrate the art created by Rifle High School art students during our annual year-end art show. During the reception at the Rifle Library from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, you can meet the artists as they share their art, listen as they describe the techniques they used, and share their inspiration for creating these pieces. The art will be on display at the library from April 27 through May 11. For more information call the Rifle Branch Library at 970-625-3471.

Glenwood Valley Athletics All Star Cheer and Dance showcase

Glenwood Valley Athletics All Star Cheer and Dance's Junior Explosion team, ages 7-15, recently earned a chance to compete at the D2 Summit at Walt Disney World. The competition will take place in Florida May 11-13. The senior team has one more opportunity to earn a bid to D2.

The cheerleaders are fundraising for the Florida competition with a GoFundMe page, tamale fundraiser and gift card fundraiser. They will also participate in a showcase from 1-3 p.m. May 5 at the Glenwood Springs High School gym. Admission is by donation. The event will include a bake sale and silent auction.

The gym will also hold its team placement and evaluations May 18. Admission is $20, and more information is available online.

Glenwood Valley offers programs for cheerleaders ages 3-18. Learn more at glenwoodvalleyallstarcheer.com.

Piceance Mustangs BBQ and Special Projects Days

Piceance Mustangs BBQ and Special Projects Days are coming up on Saturday, May 5. Anyone interested is welcome to join a barbecue picnic at noon. Main course and drinks (water, soda, Gatorade) will be provided; bring a side dish to share. At 9 a.m. Sunday, May 6, there will be a work day featuring special projects to benefit the mustangs.

The location will be in the Piceance Basin, just south of the intersection of Rio Blanco County roads 24 and 91. Portable corrals and water for horses will be available, and camping is welcomed. If there is enough interest, range tours may be arranged.

Get to know who Piceance Mustangs is, join the team, and learn about the wild horses and range projects. For more information, contact PiceanceMustangs@gmail.com or call 970-241-0939.

Revenge of the Fifth

Celebrate Star Wars and discover the power of The Force at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Parachute Library. Explore the Dark Side with games of skill, lightsaber training, photos with villains, movie trivia, and space "crafts." Free and fun for all ages (and clones). Costumes are strongly encouraged. Special thanks to members of Legion 101, who will be attending in uniform as commanded by Lord Vader. For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.