Community Briefs

Divide Creek Union Cemetery annual board meeting

The annual board meeting for Divide Creek Union Cemetery will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the Silt Library meeting room. All family and/or deed owners are invited to attend.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild May Demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's May Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Terry Lee of Carbondale will present "Fiber Art." The general meeting will follow. This demonstration is free to public. For information call Alice at 948-3204.

Fishing derby

The Rifle Elks Lodge will hold a fishing derby on Saturday, May 12, at Lions Pond in Rifle. Check in is from 7:30-8 a.m., fishing is from 8 a.m. to noon, and prizes and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. It is open to all kids ages 15 and under accompanied by a parent. A limited number of fishing rods will be available for those who don't have their own.

First responders appreciation evening

The Rifle Elks Lodge is hosting a law enforcement/firefighters/all first responders appreciation evening from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 501 W. Fifth St. in Rifle. Donate $2 towards a new Rifle PD K-9 unit and receive a "thin blue line" on your vehicle and enjoy a free bottle of water or a soda and a hot dog.