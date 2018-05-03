Community Briefs

Benefit dog wash

The Dundee Fund Reunion dog wash takes place from noon til 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at High Tails, 50633 Highway 6 in West Glenwood, to benefit a dear friend of our community who is battling a life-threatening illness. $15 dollars gets your dog washed and nails trimmed. There will be refreshments and good company, and all funds raised will go to help a special person and her dog. For info, call 970-947-0014.

3rd Congressional District candidate forum

Meet and get answers from the current congressional contenders in a face-to-face event format where candidates spend time answering questions from a moderator and the audience.

Indivisible Roaring Fork hosts Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, at River Blend Coffee House at the Hotel Denver, 402 Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs

For more information, contact Donna Grauer with Indivisible Roaring Fork at drgrauer@comcast.net or 970-927-0413.

Piceance Mustangs BBQ and Special Projects Days

Piceance Mustangs BBQ and Special Projects Days begin Saturday, May 5, with a barbecue picnic at noon. Main course and soft drinks (will be provided; bring a side dish to share. At 9 a.m. Sunday, May 6, there will be a work day featuring special projects to benefit the mustangs.

The location will be in the Piceance Basin, just south of the intersection of Rio Blanco County roads 24 and 91. Portable corrals and water for horses will be available, and camping is welcomed. If there is enough interest, range tours may be arranged.

Get to know who Piceance Mustangs is, join the team, and learn about the wild horses and range projects. For more information, contact PiceanceMustangs@gmail.com or call 970-241-0939.

Revenge of the Fifth

Celebrate Star Wars and discover the power of The Force at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Parachute Library. Explore the Dark Side with games of skill, lightsaber training, photos with villains, movie trivia, and space "crafts." Free and fun for all ages (and clones). Costumes are strongly encouraged. Special thanks to members of Legion 101, who will be attending in uniform as commanded by Lord Vader. 970-285-9870.