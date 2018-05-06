Community Briefs

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

The Rifle Library is hosting a traveling exhibition "Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People" during the month of May featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. This exhibit is curated by the Aspen Historical Society. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

3rd Congressional District candidate forum

Meet and get answers from the current congressional contenders in a face-to-face event format where candidates spend time answering questions from a moderator and the audience.

Indivisible Roaring Fork hosts Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, at River Blend Coffee House at the Hotel Denver, 402 Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs

For more information, contact Donna Grauer with Indivisible Roaring Fork at drgrauer@comcast.net or 970-927-0413.

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs Art Guild May Demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's May Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Terry Lee of Carbondale will present "Fiber Art." The general meeting will follow. This demonstration is free to public. For information call Alice at 948-3204.

Divide Creek Union Cemetery annual board meeting

The annual board meeting for Divide Creek Union Cemetery will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the Silt Library meeting room. All family and/or deed owners are invited to attend.