Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild May Demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's May Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Terry Lee of Carbondale will present "Fiber Art." The general meeting will follow. This demonstration is free to public. For information call Alice at 948-3204.

2018 Noxious Weeds Cost Share Program

Prevention, eradication and containment are the three essential functions in weed management. Help with the eradication and containment of noxious weeds throughout rural Garfield County. The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and Southside Conservation Districts along with Garfield County's Vegetation Management program will provide cost sharing financial assistance to rural landowners for the control of noxious weeds on their property. An onsite visit by the conservation district or Garfield County Vegetation Management is required. For more information go to http://www.mountsopriscd.org or contact Jonathan with the conservation districts at 404-3438 to schedule a site visit.

Shred for Charity

Gather all your sensitive and secure documents for the Shred for Charity event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Riverside Professional Building, 2700 Gilstrap Court, Glenwood Springs. Support a great cause, shred your documents and enjoy a barbecue. Hosted by Jay McGlade of Edwards Jones for the benefit of Advocate Safehouse Project. Suggested donation of $10 per box.