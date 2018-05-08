Community Briefs

Fishing derby

The Rifle Elks Lodge will hold a fishing derby on Saturday, May 12, at Lions Pond in Rifle. Check in is from 7:30-8 a.m., fishing is from 8 a.m. to noon, and prizes and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. It is open to all kids ages 15 and under accompanied by a parent. A limited number of fishing rods will be available for those who don't have their own.