Community Briefs

Minter Classic Car Show

The automotive technology program at Rifle High School is hosting the Minter Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12. The show will take place at Rifle High School, 1350 Prefontaine Ave. Admission for the public will be free. Registration to show a car is $20 per vehicle, and all proceeds will help fund scholarships and activities for students in the program. Car show participants will have a chance to win many wonderful prizes donated by local supporters. For more information contact Robert Winn at (970) 665-7762 or rhscarshow@garfieldre2.net.

Yampah Mountain High School plant sale fundraiser

The students of Yampah Mountain High School will be hosting their first plant sale fundraiser from 10 am to noon Saturday, May 12, in the parking lot of the school at 695 Red Mountain Drive in Glenwood Springs.

A variety of vegetables, herb and flower (pollinator) starters — including three varieties each of tomatoes and spicy peppers — will be available with prices starting at $1. Participants have the option of learning hands-on transplanting and growing techniques from one of our student gardeners. Free organic seeds will also be available.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards supporting and building infrastructure at YMHS and throughout the region with the goal being to educate as many people as possible in growing food sustainably while getting as much organically-grown produce as possible to our LIFT-UP food banks and to people in need.

Mini College June summer camp

Starting Monday, June 4, Children's Mini College will be having fun in the sun at June summer camp. Pack your preschoolers' swim suits, sneakers, apply lots of sunscreen for Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for one week, two weeks, three weeks or the whole month of June. There will be water fun, science experiments, arts and crafts and community adventures at our camp for 3- to 6-year-old children. The preschool will provide the snacks, and your child will be bring a sack lunch. Weekly cost is $110 per week. Call the preschool at 970-945-2446 or go to http://www.minicollege.org for more details. Registration ends Friday May 11.