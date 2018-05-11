Community Briefs

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

The Rifle Library is hosting a traveling exhibition "Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People" during the month of May featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. This exhibit is curated by the Aspen Historical Society. For more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Fishing derby

The Rifle Elks Lodge will hold a fishing derby on Saturday, May 12, at Lions Pond in Rifle. Check in is from 7:30-8 a.m., fishing is from 8 a.m. to noon, and prizes and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. It is open to all kids ages 15 and under accompanied by a parent. A limited number of fishing rods will be available for those who don't have their own.

Shred for Charity

Gather all your sensitive and secure documents for the Shred for Charity event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Riverside Professional Building, 2700 Gilstrap Court, Glenwood Springs.

Support a great cause, shred your documents and enjoy a barbecue. Hosted by Jay McGlade of Edwards Jones for the benefit of Advocate Safehouse Project. Suggested donation of $10 per box.

First responders appreciation evening

The Rifle Elks Lodge is hosting a law enforcement/firefighters/all first responders appreciation evening from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 501 W. Fifth St. in Rifle. Donate $2 towards a new Rifle PD K-9 unit and receive a "thin blue line" on your vehicle and enjoy a free bottle of water or a soda and a hot dog.