Community Briefs

Teen Volunteer Orientations

Anyone age 12-18 is invited to find out how their talents can help the libraries with the Summer Reading Program. The first orientation will be held at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, and the second orientation will be held the following week at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. For more information call your local library at 970-963-2889 or 970-945-5958.

Story to Screen: Peter Rabbit Movie Matinee

On Friday, May 18, the Carbondale Library presents a reading of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" followed by a screening of the 2018 film that puts a comedic and contemporary spin on the classic tale. The movie is rated PG, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Storytime on the Road

Join the Glenwood Springs Library for a special Storytime on the Road featuring the Glenwood Springs firefighters at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, 806 Cooper Ave., to learn how firefighters train, try on their gear, and check out the engines right where our heroes work. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Spring Lecture Series: Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

To finish out the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, CU Boulder Professor Paul Sutter will address the ways in which the automobile, and the modern roads that they relied upon, threatened many of the nation's remaining wild spaces. Professor Sutter will also cover the 1935 founding of the Wilderness Society, the first national organization devoted to federal wilderness preservation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Shred for Charity

Gather all your sensitive and secure documents for the Shred for Charity event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Riverside Professional Building, 2700 Gilstrap Court, Glenwood Springs. Support a great cause, shred your documents and enjoy a barbecue. Hosted by Jay McGlade of Edwards Jones for the benefit of Advocate Safehouse Project. Suggested donation of $10 per box.

First responders appreciation evening

The Rifle Elks Lodge is hosting a law enforcement/firefighters/all first responders appreciation evening from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 501 W. Fifth St. in Rifle. Donate $2 towards a new Rifle PD K-9 unit and receive a "thin blue line" on your vehicle and enjoy a free bottle of water or a soda and a hot dog.

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Join the New Castle Library staff in Burning Mountain Park starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for a community Summer Reading Kickoff Party, featuring a ukulele strum as well as games for everyone including corn hole, ring toss, Jenga, flickin' chicken, and Loteria. Visit with the Friends of the Library, New Castle Trails and New Castle Dental. The evening finishes off with a free concert by The Low End. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.