Community Briefs

Wildfire preparedness event Saturday

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Colorado River Fire Rescue are teaming up for another pair of wildfire preparedness and mitigation awareness events this Saturday.

Learn how to harden your home against wildfire, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Silt Fire House, and at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, across from the downtown fire station.

Culver's ice cream to be served after Glenwood event.

Shred for Charity

Gather all your sensitive and secure documents for the Shred for Charity event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Riverside Professional Building, 2700 Gilstrap Court, Glenwood Springs. Support a great cause, shred your documents and enjoy a barbecue. Hosted by Jay McGlade of Edwards Jones for the benefit of Advocate Safehouse Project. Suggested donation of $10 per box.

Teen volunteer orientations

Anyone age 12-18 is invited to find out how their talents can help the libraries with the Summer Reading Program. The first orientation will be held at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, and the second orientation will be held the following week at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. For more information call your local library at 970-963-2889 or 970-945-5958.

First responders appreciation evening

The Rifle Elks Lodge is hosting a law enforcement/firefighters/all first responders appreciation evening from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 501 W. Fifth St. in Rifle. Donate $2 towards a new Rifle PD K-9 unit and receive a "thin blue line" on your vehicle and enjoy a free bottle of water or a soda and a hot dog.

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

The Rifle Library is hosting a traveling exhibition "Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People" during the month of May featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. This exhibit is curated by the Aspen Historical Society. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Story to Screen: Peter Rabbit Movie Matinee

On Friday, May 18, the Carbondale Library presents a reading of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" followed by a screening of the 2018 film that puts a comedic and contemporary spin on the classic tale. The movie is rated PG, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.