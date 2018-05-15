Community Briefs

Storytime on the Road

Join the Glenwood Springs Library for a special Storytime on the Road featuring the Glenwood Springs firefighters at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, 806 Cooper Ave., to learn how firefighters train, try on their gear, and check out the engines right where our heroes work. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Spring Lecture Series: Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

To finish out the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, CU Boulder Professor Paul Sutter will address the ways in which the automobile, and the modern roads that they relied upon, threatened many of the nation's remaining wild spaces. Professor Sutter will also cover the 1935 founding of the Wilderness Society, the first national organization devoted to federal wilderness preservation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.