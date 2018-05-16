Community Briefs
May 16, 2018
Story to Screen: Peter Rabbit Movie Matinee
On Friday, May 18, the Carbondale Library presents a reading of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" followed by a screening of the 2018 film that puts a comedic and contemporary spin on the classic tale. The movie is rated PG, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.
Summer Reading Kickoff Party
Join the New Castle Library staff in Burning Mountain Park starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for a community Summer Reading Kickoff Party, featuring a ukulele strum as well as games for everyone including corn hole, ring toss, Jenga, flickin' chicken, and Loteria. Visit with the Friends of the Library, New Castle Trails and New Castle Dental. The evening finishes off with a free concert by The Low End. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.
New Castle Community Market seeks 2018 vendors
The New Castle Community Market is now accepting applications for vendors for the upcoming season, July 12 through Sept. 13. Any vendor interested can email newcastlecommunitymarket@gmail.com for information. Full-season vendors get a free week if signed up and paid by June 1. Vendors of all types are welcome.
