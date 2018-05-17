Community Briefs

Autism awareness walk Saturday

Join the four-legged critters of Smiling Goat Ranch for the third annual walk to raise awareness for autism families and veterans, at 11 a.m. Saturday starting from the Carbondale Rodeo Grounds, followed by an open house at the ranch.

The walk will be led by Lt. Colonel Dick Merritt and JROTC Color Guard from Glenwood Springs High School, along with other local veterans and the horses, mini horses, dogs and goats of Smiling Goat.

Early arrivals can also help paint the animals.

Spring Lecture Series: Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

To finish out the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, CU Boulder Professor Paul Sutter will address the ways in which the automobile, and the modern roads that they relied upon, threatened many of the nation's remaining wild spaces. Professor Sutter will also cover the 1935 founding of the Wilderness Society, the first national organization devoted to federal wilderness preservation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Recommended Stories For You

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.