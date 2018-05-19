Community Briefs

First responders appreciation evening

The Rifle Elks Lodge is hosting a law enforcement/firefighters/all first responders appreciation evening from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 501 W. Fifth St. in Rifle. Donate $2 towards a new Rifle PD K-9 unit and receive a "thin blue line" on your vehicle and enjoy a free bottle of water or a soda and a hot dog.