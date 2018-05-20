Community Briefs

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

The Rifle Library is hosting a traveling exhibition "Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People" during the month of May featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. This exhibit is curated by the Aspen Historical Society and is sponsored by the Rifle Heritage Center and the Rifle Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Teen volunteer orientations

Anyone age 12-18 is invited to find out how their talents can help the libraries with the Summer Reading Program. The first orientation will be held at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, and the second orientation will be held the following week at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. For more information call your local library at 970-963-2889 or 970-945-5958.

Storytime on the Road

Join the Glenwood Springs Library for a special Storytime on the Road featuring the Glenwood Springs firefighters at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, 806 Cooper Ave., to learn how firefighters train, try on their gear, and check out the engines right where our heroes work. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Spring Lecture Series: Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

To finish out the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, CU Boulder Professor Paul Sutter will address the ways in which the automobile, and the modern roads that they relied upon, threatened many of the nation's remaining wild spaces. Professor Sutter will also cover the 1935 founding of the Wilderness Society, the first national organization devoted to federal wilderness preservation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Story to Screen: Peter Rabbit Movie Matinee

On Friday, May 18, the Carbondale Library presents a reading of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" followed by a screening of the 2018 film that puts a comedic and contemporary spin on the classic tale. The movie is rated PG, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.