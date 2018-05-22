Community Briefs

Teen volunteer orientations

Anyone age 12-18 is invited to find out how their talents can help the libraries with the Summer Reading Program. The first orientation will be held at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, and the second orientation will be held the following week at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. For more information call your local library at 970-963-2889 or 970-945-5958.

Spring Lecture Series: Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

To finish out the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, CU Boulder Professor Paul Sutter will address the ways in which the automobile, and the modern roads that they relied upon, threatened many of the nation's remaining wild spaces. Professor Sutter will also cover the 1935 founding of the Wilderness Society, the first national organization devoted to federal wilderness preservation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Kaleb's Katch in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be at Burning Mountain Park from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, with his salmon, shrimp and halibut steaks.

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Join the New Castle Library staff in Burning Mountain Park starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for a community Summer Reading Kickoff Party, featuring a ukulele strum as well as games for everyone including corn hole, ring toss, Jenga, flickin' chicken, and Loteria. Visit with the Friends of the Library, New Castle Trails and New Castle Dental. The evening finishes off with a free concert by The Low End. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

New Castle Community Market seeks 2018 vendors

The New Castle Community Market is now accepting applications for vendors for the upcoming season, July 12 through Sept. 13. Any vendor interested can email newcastlecommunitymarket@gmail.com for information. Full-season vendors get a free week if signed up and paid by June 1. Vendors of all types are welcome.