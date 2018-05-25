Community Briefs

Longhorn Stampede obstacle course mud run

The 2-mile Longhorn Stampede obstacle course mud run put on by the Basalt High School's Student Leadership Council takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at the high school. Register onsite at 10 a.m. or in advance at bhs.rfsd.org, where you can also find the waiver to run the race. Online registration is $15, day of is $20 including a T-shirt. Obstacles include a giant waterslide, multiple mud pits, and a huge hay bale climb. Be prepared to get dirty and wet. All ages welcome, but keep in mind that children under the age of 10 will need to be supervised by a parent or guardian. For more information, contact Stephanie Nevarez at stephanie5258@rfschools.com or 970-379-8034.

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Western Slope Memorial Day Ride

The Western Slope Memorial Day Ride will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 28, with registration at the Glenwood Springs Mall Boot Barn parking lot. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. for the ride to Rosebud Cemetery for a ceremony lasting until noon. The ride the Memorial Highway to Bair Ranch Rest Area, then to Rifle Vets Memorial Park and finally to the Colorado State Veterans Home for barbecue and a fundraiser raffle. $20 registration covers the ride and patches, raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. For more information, call FC at 970-618-0272.