Community Briefs

Memorial Day library closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more, at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Western Slope Memorial Day Ride

The Western Slope Memorial Day Ride will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 28, with registration at the Glenwood Springs Mall Boot Barn parking lot. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. for the ride to Rosebud Cemetery for a ceremony lasting until noon. The ride the Memorial Highway to Bair Ranch Rest Area, then to Rifle Vets Memorial Park and finally to the Colorado State Veterans Home for barbecue and a fundraiser raffle. $20 registration covers the ride and patches, raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. For more information call FC at 970-618-0272.

Roaring Fork Conservancy River Float registration ends May 30

On Saturday morning, June 2, join RFC staff and hand-picked local water experts for a one-of-a-kind learning adventure on the Roaring Fork River. After a scenic and enlightening float from Carbondale to Glenwood, enjoy barbecue, music, and stand up paddleboarding and fly casting on the private ponds. Or just enjoy some good ol' relaxation in the sun. Space is limited and registration is required by May 30.

Moving water not your style? Sign up for the barbecue lunch and a cold beer along with some flat water fun on the Coryell ponds — perfect for families. Walk-ins are welcome, but please register to ensure enough food for all. Registration and additional information can be found at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Join the New Castle Library staff in Burning Mountain Park starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for a community Summer Reading Kickoff Party, featuring a ukulele strum as well as games for everyone including corn hole, ring toss, Jenga, flickin' chicken, and Loteria. Visit with the Friends of the Library, New Castle Trails and New Castle Dental. The evening finishes off with a free concert by The Low End. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

Farewell to Bob Montgomery

Friends, colleagues and students of Bob Montgomery are invited to say farewell to Mr. Bob from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Ross Montessori School, 109 Lewies Lane in Carbondale.