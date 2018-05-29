Community briefs

Roaring Fork Conservancy River Float registration ends May 30

On Saturday morning, June 2, join RFC staff and hand-picked local water experts for a one-of-a-kind learning adventure on the Roaring Fork River. After a scenic and enlightening float from Carbondale to Glenwood, enjoy barbecue, music, and stand up paddleboarding and fly casting on the private ponds. Or just enjoy some good ol' relaxation in the sun. Space is limited and registration is required by May 30.

Moving water not your style? Sign up for the barbecue lunch and a cold beer along with some flat water fun on the Coryell ponds — perfect for families. Walk-ins are welcome, but please register to ensure enough food for all. Registration and additional information can be found at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/.

New Castle Community Market seeks 2018 vendors

The New Castle Community Market is now accepting applications for vendors for the upcoming season, July 12 through Sept. 13. Any vendor interested can email newcastlecommunitymarket@gmail.com for information. Full-season vendors get a free week if signed up and paid by June 1. Vendors of all types are welcome.

Farewell to Bob Montgomery

Recommended Stories For You

Friends, colleagues and students of Bob Montgomery are invited to say farewell to Mr. Bob from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Ross Montessori School, 109 Lewies Lane in Carbondale.

Rifle High Class of 1978 40th reunion

Rifle High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion the weekend of June 15. For details call Alan at 970-987-0240 after 6 p.m.