Community Briefs

Rifle High Class of 1978 40th reunion

Rifle High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion the weekend of June 15. For details call Alan at 970-987-2040 after 6 p.m.

Storytime Hiatus

Several of the Storytimes at Garfield County Libraries will be on hiatus through the summer. These include the Storytime on Tuesdays in New Castle (last event June 5), Storytime in Silt on Wednesdays (last event June 6), Infant & Toddler Storytime on Wednesdays in Carbondale, as well as the Storytime on Thursdays in Rifle. The hiatus will last through June and July. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff

Join us at the Parachute Branch Library on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. for a big Summer Reading kickoff with a silly reading of a funny book, lawn games, and popsicles. At the event all ages can sign up for the Summer Reading Program – which includes prizes and performances all summer! For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.