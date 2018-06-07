Community Briefs

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

The Grand Valley Historical Society is hosting a traveling exhibition "Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People" June 2-10, featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in at the historic Battlement Schoolhouse located at 7235 County Road 300 in Battlement Mesa 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and learn about this fascinating tribe. This exhibit is curated by the Aspen Historical Society. For more information call 970-285-9114 or 970-285-9696.

Outdoor survival day camp

Learn outdoor survival skills, fire building, cooking, teamwork and more at New Castle Recreation's outdoor survival day camp from 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Alder Park in New Castle. This is a 4-H AmeriCorps STEM Class for youth ages 8 and older. Cost is $25. Register online at http://www.newcastlerec.com.

MG Car Club Rallye Glenwood Springs

The MG Car Club's 66th annual Rallye Glenwood Springs takes place the weekend of June 8-10. On Friday the 8th, there will be a tour starting in Littleton and ending in Glenwood Springs. Saturday is the time-speed-distance rallye beginning and ending in Glenwood Springs. The car show at Two Rivers Park is Sunday morning. There is no charge for spectators. Any car is eligible to participate in any of these events. Further information is available at MGCC.org.

Community Pedaleando

Join a free community celebration of cycling, health and sustainability at the Community Pedaleando from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at North Face Park in Carbondale, featuring a family-friendly group ride, music from DJ Scratch, fun activities and the chance to earn a free lunch. Bikes will be available to borrow for ages 7 and older.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild June demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's June demonstration will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Joan Chovanec, the director of the Preschool at Colorado Mountain College, will discuss "Art in a Prechool Setting." The general meeting will follow. These demonstrations are free to the public. For more information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Special Olympics seeks coaches

Special Olympics Colorado-Glenwood Springs Local Program-is in need of coaches this summer for bocce ball and softball. The season runs mid-June through Aug. 4 (culminating at our Western Regional Summer Classic). Coaches may choose to take their team on to state competition on Aug. 19 in Colorado Springs, but it is not mandatory. Practices should be conducted once or twice a week, preparing athletes for knowledge of the rules and skills to enhance performance. Special Olympics Colorado is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

If you are interested in becoming involved, call Julie Fite, Western Regional Manager, at 970-945-0395