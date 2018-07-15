Community Letter

Go Fund Me page set up for Linn West-Kight

Linn West-Kight, our mother, has been on a difficult health journey over the last seven months. She was most recently admitted to Valley View Hospital on June 14, where extensive medical work was performed trying to find answers to her declining health.

Her journey took an unexpected turn on June 24 when she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke from a brain aneurysm that ruptured. Her heart stopped beating, and she required emergency resuscitation. She was airlifted via flight for life helicopter from Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Our mother is a fighter and survived the flight over the mountains to get to the care she so desperately needed. She underwent surgery to coil off the aneurysm to stop the bleeding into her brain. She is currently in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit, fighting for her life minute by minute. She is on full life support, requiring around-the-clock nursing care. She will remain in the Neuro ICU for a minimum of 21 days due to the type of stroke she had.

Linn has been a nurse in the Glenwood Springs area for 30 years, caring for others with compassion, commitment and concern. The outpouring of support and prayers that we've received continues to show just how many lives she has touched. Now it is time for the community she cared for to return the love.

Linn brought life and light to others in her community. She is an amazing human being with a beautiful soul and we are blessed to be her daughters.

Linn is receiving the best care possible in the best regional hospital for stroke patients. As you can imagine, such care comes at a high price. Our immediate family is asking you to this Go Fund Me page, https://www.gofundme.com/ElisabethWestKightMedicalFund, to help pay for her life-saving care. Please find it in your heart to help us in this time of need by giving whatever you can to her medical fund, which is overseen by her brother Maurice West.

With heartfelt gratitude,

daughters

Shandra Kight

Aurora

Amber Kight

Greeley