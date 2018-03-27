Community Letters

West Elk Loop Scenic and Historic Byway seeks Crystal Valley rep

The West Elk Loop Scenic and Historic Byway begins in Carbondale and travels through 206 miles of history, spectacular scenery, wildlife habitat and varied lifestyles. It travels through Carbondale, Redstone, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Gunnison and Crested Butte.

The byway has a management plan and a representative board of directors that manages the preservation and protection of the intrinsic values of the byway.

Members of this board of representatives are drawn from the various counties, state/federal agencies, towns and citizens' groups in each section of the byway. The Crystal Valley is seeking a representative.

Meetings are held quarterly at different sites along the byway. If you are interested in participating in guiding the byway, please send a letter of interest and resume to dfarris@sopris.net.

More information can be found on the byway website, http://www.westelkbyway.com/.

Dorothea Farris

Hockey comes to GSHS

I would like to extend a thank-you to the Roaring Fork School District Re-1 (RFSD) for recently unanimously approving the addition of junior varsity and varsity hockey to Glenwood Springs High School athletics.

Also there should be a special thanks to Leigh McGown-Kauffman and Yampah Mountain High School for supporting the Yampah Grizzlies junior varsity team for the past two years.

The successful involvement of the Yampah Grizzlies in the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) paved the way for approval of a hockey team at the varsity level. Hockey is a team sport, and the most successful teams capitalize on the resources around them. The new varsity hockey team was fortunate to have a great team of supportive and passionate parents, coaches and administrators.

Parents: Scott Houston, Dave Kotz, Theresa Hadsock, Jeanne Golay, Angie Fowler, Tiffany Ottosen and Michelle Oger

Administrators: Rob Stein (Re-1 district superintendent), Troy Lange (Colorado River BOCES executive director), Shannon Pelland (RE-1 chief financial officer and assistant superintendent), Leigh McGown-Kauffman (YMHS principal), Paul Freeman (GSHS principal) and Craig Denny (GSHS athletic director).

Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association: T.K. Kwiatkowski (director), Ham Tharp (president), Phil Weir (vice president), Tim Cota (coach) and Bryan Gonzales (coach).

My family and I are looking forward to exciting years of Glenwood Demon High School Hockey.

Nicholas Senn

Glenwood Springs