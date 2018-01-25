Community Letters

Remembering Teeny, appreciating VVH Auxiliary

We would like to give thanks and share additional sadness on this, the 30th anniversary of the untimely and tragic loss of my sister Teeny Jeung, a former Valley View Hospital Emergency Department supervisor.

It happens to coincide with another more recent loss, that of the Valley View Auxiliary, which recently disbanded.

My wife, Sean, and I wanted to take a moment, in reflecting on my sister's death, to acknowledge some of the amazing things the auxiliary has done through its 60-plus years of existence and involvement in our hospital and community.

They have provided over $450,000 in scholarships to area residents interested in the health sciences fields including nursing. Established in 1988 in memory and honor of my sister, the Teeny Jeung Memorial Scholarship has helped in the education of over 50 deserving students to receive the necessary training to become skilled, compassionate nurses. Many have remained in this valley to practice their skills and service in nursing and other fields.

So many have benefited exponentially from the efforts and generosity of the Valley View Auxiliary. Members raised money through Pie Days, the Heart to Heart Gift Shop at Valley View and the famous Annual Quilt Raffle during their years of service and have given countless hours to help make this community and this valley so amazing.

We are deeply and humbly grateful to them for supporting the education of new health professionals and keeping alive the memory of my sister. May the sadness of the ending of the auxiliary be offset by the work and passion of those who have benefited from their efforts including the many scholarship recipients.

God bless every one of you for your time, dedication, investment and love for our community.

Greg and Sean Jeung

Glenwood Springs

Consider volunteering with Buddy Program

Four years ago, a friend suggested that I look into becoming a big buddy with the Buddy Program. Four years later I have had the good fortune of getting to know and developing a relationship with my little buddy, Oliver. A typical meeting for us can range from a quick bite to eat after I pick him up from school to an evening behind the scenes of the XGames eating pizza and visiting with some of the pro athletes. Some of my favorite time spent with Oliver is either riding bikes throughout town or grabbing an early breakfast before school, a positive and tasty way to begin a day.

The experience with the Buddy Program has weaved a thread of community throughout my life and has connected me even closer with our Roaring Fork Valley community. Personal and professional connections made through the Buddy Program emerge every day. Program directors, other mentors, other mentees, board members, and sponsors are visible and active throughout the community and make this valley seem even more tight knit than it already is.

As some might not think, the experience of being a mentor is just as influential for the mentor as it is the mentee. I have constantly been surprised by how much I learn about myself and how challenging myself to build a relationship with someone much younger than I can grow the person I am. Spending time with youth has also reminded me to slow down, listen, play and enjoy more.

As a friend once did for me, I would like to do for you and encourage you to look into volunteering with the Buddy Program. I assure that will you will find a strong sense of community and a stronger sense of yourself.

Jimmy Dula

Basalt