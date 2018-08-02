Crooked Ranch offers goat yoga, more Thursday evening

What started with an adoption of one goat has turned into a sanctuary for unwanted and rescue animals. Crooked Ranch on Odin Drive on Silt Mesa is now home to over a dozen animals as it offers a variety of therapeutic activities with guests.

On Thursday, the ranch will host a free special event starting at 6:30 p.m. aimed at introducing the Crooked Ranch to the community. Among the events will be a "goat yoga" session. Yep, yoga with goats.

Owner Angela Crooks found their first goat for the ranch online when she saw a caption underneath the animal that read "for butcher."

After saving the goat Bubba, she added four more goats, two diabetic miniature donkeys, four bunnies, two kittens, and three dogs. And Crooked Ranch was born.

On Thursday, community members are invited to come check out what Crooks and her family built.

She hopes the event will serve as a proper introduction of the ranch to the community.

The ranch will be hosting other events and activities in the future in addition to goat yoga, including donkey walks, team building, eat, drink and paint parties, animal therapy, labyrinth and meditation hikes, self-defense classes, paddle boarding and kayaking.