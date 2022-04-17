Easter services around Garfield County
(Compiled from the Post Independent online calendar submissions.)
- St. John’s Episcopal Church, 100 W. Main St., New Castle, 8 a.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 1340 Highway 133, Carbondale, Easter Sunrise Service at 8 a.m., brunch at 9 and Easter Festival service at 10:30 a.m.
- New Creation Church, Highway 6, Canyon Creek, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, 9 a.m.
- Flat Tops Cowboy Church, 289 First Street, Silt, 10 a.m.
- First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs, 10 a.m. followed by Easter egg hunt at 11.
- St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs, 10 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs, 10 a.m.
- Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs, 10:15 a.m.
- Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St., Carbondale, 10:30 a.m.
