Easter Sunday services

Listings compiled from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent online calendar submissions at https://bit.ly/2E6wIYM and paid advertising.

• First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs – 8 a.m., youth-led Easter Sunrise service, followed by a breakfast potluck at 8:45 and children's Easter egg hunt as 9:30 and regular Easter worship at 10 a.m. with music, communion and a message from the Rev. Michael Ingersoll.

• The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale – Services at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a children's Easter egg hunt after each service.

• Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St. – 7 a.m. "Sonrise" service, all are welcome to gather by the bonfire on the back lawn at Carbondale Community UMC for an intimate celebration of the Risen Christ with song, scripture and a Reaffirmation of Baptism; regular worship at 10:30 a.m. with special music, communion and a message from Pastor Brad Walston.

• Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 0167 Holland Hills Road, Basalt – 8:30 a.m. worship with communion and a message from Pastor Brad Walston, followed by Easter brunch and a children's egg hunt.

• New Life Fellowship, 2090 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle – Services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., a joyous celebration of the Resurrection with communion and special music.

• Calvary Chapel, 825 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs – 9:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday services.

• St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Drive – 9:45 a.m. Easter Sunday celebration of the Holy Eucharist with choir and song.

• Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs – 10 a.m., all are welcome to sing, pray, read scripture.

• Crossroads Church, meeting at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. – 4 p.m., evening service with live music, message and an Easter egg hunt for the children followed by dinner.

• First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs – 10 a.m. worship with guest pastor, the Rev. Gary Bryant and special music; 11:15 a.m. community Easter egg hunt for the children.

passover services

• Aspen Jewish Community, 435 W. Main St., Aspen – Second day of Passover morning services at 10 a.m., followed by Kiddush.