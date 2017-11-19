Education Briefs

Tara Kluth graduates of Fort Hays State University

Tara Kluth of Carbondale was among 611 students who completed associate, bachelor's or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, in the summer 2017 term. Kluth graduated with a Master of Science in education administration.

Shannon Rossilli named to dean's list at Biola University

Shannon Rossilli of Rifle was named to Biola University's dean's list for academic excellence. Rossilli was one of approximately 1,500 students who were named to the dean's list in Spring 2017. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.