Education Briefs

Nieslanik accepted for admission to Luther College

Avery Nieslanik of Glenwood Springs has been accepted for admission to Luther College for the 2018-19 academic year. Nieslanik has been awarded the Founders Scholarship. A national liberal arts college with an enrollment of 2,050, Luther offers an academic curriculum that leads to the Bachelor of Arts degree in more than 60 majors and pre-professional programs.

Kaitlyn Harlow named to Kansas Wesleyan president's honor roll

Kaitlyn Harlow, of New Castle, was one of 114 Kansas Wesleyan University students named to the president's honor roll for the Fall 2017 semester. Full-time students with a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 and no incompletes are listed on the president's honor roll at the end of each semester.

Sarah McCutchan named to Fall 2017 dean's list at Belmont University

Sarah McCutchan of Rifle qualified for the Fall 2017 dean's list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

CMC spring registration has begun

Registration for the spring semester is now underway at all Colorado Mountain College locations and online — and it's easier than ever to register for credit classes. Classes begin the week of Jan. 15 and throughout the semester.

Colorado Mountain College has campuses and learning centers in Aspen, Breckenridge, Chaffee County at Buena Vista, Carbondale, Dillon, Vail Valley at Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Rifle, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, and Steamboat Springs. The college also offers classes in Basalt, Parachute and Salida, as well as online.

Spring class schedules are available at local campuses and at coloradomtn.edu/classes. For registration, go to coloradomtn.edu/register or visit any CMC campus. Call 800-621-8559 or your local campus for more information.

Ag Expo Scholarship

The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and South Side Conservation Districts will be offering a $2,500 scholarship for graduating high school seniors to a student who has been active in agriculture and conservation and is pursuing a degree at an accredited school. The scholarship will be announced at Ag Expo on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. To download a copy of the application go to http://www.southsidecd.org for the requirements or call the office at 970-404-3439. Deadline for the application is Jan. 19.

Basalt High School's ribbon cutting ceremony set for Jan. 11

Basalt High School (BHS) is hosting a community celebration to showcase the school's recently completed major renovation.

Students, families and community members are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony to check out and celebrate the school's amazing transformation at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

The BHS renovation was one of the 19 projects funded by the Roaring Fork Schools' $122 million bond issue.

The bulk of the work at Basalt High School was completed last summer — a short timeline for the incredible transformation that took place.

The renovation at BHS included a new music addition for the vocal and instrumental music classes. The commons and café area in the school was also opened up as the core of the school and providing modern study and gathering spaces for the students and community. The new entrance was also updated to include a welcoming and security vestibule.

School board member recognition

January is School Board Recognition Month, and the Roaring Fork Schools want to thank our board members for their commitment and contributions to our schools.

Our board members volunteer countless hours to make public education the best it can be in our district. Our board develops policies and makes tough decisions on complex educational and social issues that affect our entire school community — tackling everything from calendar schedules to anti-discrimination policies to extracurricular activities. They bear responsibility and oversight for an annual general budget of $67 million; over 5,600 students in 13 schools; and 1,300 staff in the Roaring Fork Schools.

Board President Jen Rupert lives in Old Snowmass and has one child at Basalt Elementary. As a board member, Jen enjoys the opportunity to both give and receive. This role has allowed Jennifer the opportunity to grow in understanding, compassion, and so much more.

Board Vice President Shane Larson lives in Glenwood Springs and has three children who attend Glenwood Springs Elementary and Middle schools. As a newer board member, Shane enjoys learning about the schools and how the district operates.

Board Secretary/Treasurer Mary Elizabeth Geiger lives in Glenwood Springs and has two children at Sopris Elementary and Glenwood Springs Middle. As a board member, Mary Elizabeth enjoys seeing what an amazing difference our schools make in kids' lives and being part of that process.

Matt Hamilton lives in Carbondale and has two children at Carbondale Middle and at Glenwood Springs Elementary. As a board member, Matt enjoys working to ensure our schools meet the needs of all families in the district.

Jennifer Scherer lives in the Basalt area and has two children at Basalt Middle. As our newest board member, Jen enjoys learning the big picture of education and being part of a team working to ensure we prepare our children for the future in the best way possible.

Help us thank our board members for the time, talent, and passion they donate for the betterment of our schools.

Rob Stein

and the Roaring Fork Schools Exec Team