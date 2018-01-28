Education Briefs

Olivia Ayers named to University of Rhode Island dean's list

Olivia Ayers of Carbondale was among 5,500 undergraduates who qualified for the fall 2017 dean's list at The University of Rhode Island. To be included on the dean's list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the University's undergraduate academic colleges.

Sierra Martin named to Eastern Mennonite University dean's list

Sierra Dawn Martin of New Castle has been named to Eastern Mennonite University's dean's list for the Fall 2017 semester.

Students named to the dean's list have achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Annie Schmidt named to Concordia University fall 2017 honors list

Annie Schmidt of Rifle was one of 271 students named to Concordia University Nebraska's honors list for the fall 2017 semester.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Zachary Fangman named to the University of New Hampshire dean's list for Fall 2017 Semester

Zachary Fangman of Glenwood Springs has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning honors for the fall 2017 semester. Fangman is majoring in Community & Environmental Planning.

Students named to the dean's list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

The Rifle Thrift Shop scholarships

The Rifle Thrift Shop is offering three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Rifle High School and one $2,000 scholarship at Coal Ridge High School.

And one $2,000. Scholarship at Grand Valley High School. These scholarships may be used at academic or vocational schools but the school must located in Colorado. The deadline is April 15. Applications may be obtained at the school's guidance office or at The Rifle Thrift Shop located at 102 East Ave. in Rifle.

Community coffee hours

Community coffee hours with Superintendent Rob Stein will continue this year. Morning coffees will be held monthly at 7:30 a.m. Mark your calendar for the coffee hours in your community:

Feb. 27: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

March 13: Carbondale (Bonfire at 433 Main St.)

April 17: Basalt (Saxy's at 104 Midland Spur)

May 22: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

All are welcome to come share ideas, listen and enjoy a coffee with Rob — the first cup is on us. Rob habla español.