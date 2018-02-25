Education Briefs

Local students named to Wheaton College Fall 2017 dean's list

Gabrielle Coleman of Parachute and April Phinney of Redstone have been named to the Wheaton College (Ill.) dean's list for Fall 2017. Dean's list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Lukas Prosence makes honor roll at Mewbourne College

Lukas Prosence of Glenwood Springs has been named to the dean's honor roll at the University of Oklahoma's Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy for the Fall 2017 semester. In order to receive this honor, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 for a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Miranda Sheridan named to Oklahoma Baptist dean's honor roll

Miranda Sheridan has been named to the Oklahoma Baptist University dean's honor roll for the fall 2017 semester. She is a senior majoring in biochemistry. The dean's honor roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69.

Grand River Health offers health career scholarships

Grand River Health will once again be offering eight $1,000 scholarships to students who are interested in one of the many health care related fields (nursing, radiology, pathology, pre-med, physical therapy, etc.). Any person who lives in Grand River Hospital District or is or was a student in one of the three in-district high schools (Rifle, Grand Valley or Coal Ridge), and who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field, may apply. You must be planning to attend a college, university or technical school in fall 2018. Applicants may include graduating high school seniors, individuals who have previously graduated high school, college students, and Grand River Health employees. Awards will be given only to individuals who have not previously received a scholarship from the Grand River Health.

The Grand River Volunteer Association, which is also passionate about the education of the area's youth and committed to "growing our own," will be offering two additional $2,000 scholarships for students who are pursuing a medical career and have put in 50 hours or more of volunteering at Grand River Health. Scholarship applications are available at Grand River Health customer service desks, or online at http://grandriverhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Scholarship-Application-2018.pdf. Applications are due back by no later than April 2. If you need additional information please contact Volunteer Services Director Kaaren Peck at 970 625-6423.

Art scholarships available for high school graduating seniors

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is offering two scholarships. The $3,000 Nancy Piper Scholarship is for an art major at a college, university or art school. The $1,000 Jan Worden Grant is for a graduating senior interested in furthering their art education, but not necessarily as a full-time student. The deadline to apply is April 7. Further information is available from Marilyn Hendricks at 970-402-0511

Western Colorado Community Foundation scholarships

The Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) is accepting applications for a wide variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado. A total of 36 different scholarship funds managed by WCCF are available to students through one online application at http://www.wc-cf.org. There are eight different scholarships available to Garfield County graduating seniors and returning students, including the Genevieve Clough Fellowship for students graduating from western Garfield County high schools. Scholarships range from $500 to $5,000, and many are renewable for up to four years. Criteria varies from financial need, to GPA scores, to chosen field of study and scholarships cover both four-year degree programs and vocational institutions. Deadline for applying is March 1. For more information contact Cecile Aday at 970-243-3767.

The Rifle Thrift Shop scholarships

The Rifle Thrift Shop is offering three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Rifle High School and one $2,000 scholarship at Coal Ridge High School.

And one $2,000. Scholarship at Grand Valley High School. These scholarships may be used at academic or vocational schools but the school must located in Colorado. The deadline is April 15. Applications may be obtained at the school's guidance office or at The Rifle Thrift Shop located at 102 East Ave. in Rifle.

Community coffee hours

Community coffee hours with Superintendent Rob Stein will continue this year. Morning coffees will be held monthly at 7:30 a.m. Mark your calendar for the coffee hours in your community:

Feb. 27: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

March 13: Carbondale (Bonfire at 433 Main St.)

April 17: Basalt (Saxy's at 104 Midland Spur)

May 22: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

All are welcome to come share ideas, listen and enjoy a coffee with Rob — the first cup is on us. Rob habla español.