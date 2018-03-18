Education Briefs

Tatum Peterson receives Chadron State College scholarship

Tatum Peterson of Glenwood Springs is the recipient of Chadron State College's Elk's Lodge Benevolence Endowment Scholarship and Earl and Tillie Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship for the Spring 2018 semester. Peterson is studying Health Sciences at CSC.

Elks Americanism Essay Contest winners

Each year BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 in Glenwood Springs seeks Americanism essays from fifth- to eighth-graders in the area. This year's theme was "Why Our Veterans Are America's Heroes."

Cole Geiger, a seventh-grader at Glenwood Middle School, and Ella Rickard, a fifth-grader at Sopris Elementary, are this year's local winners.

Ella interviewed her grandfather, a Marine veteran, to research her essay. An excerpt from Cole's essay reads: "A veteran is somebody who readily wades across raging rivers and climbs highest peaks to save someone they don't even know."

Their essays will be judged at the district level, and if they win there they could go on to Regionals and then to the Nationals, which will be held in San Antonio this year.

Certificates and gift cards were awarded to each winner in front of their classmates and families.

The Rifle Thrift Shop scholarships

The Rifle Thrift Shop is offering three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Rifle High School and one $2,000 scholarship at Coal Ridge High School.

And one $2,000. Scholarship at Grand Valley High School. These scholarships may be used at academic or vocational schools but the school must located in Colorado. The deadline is April 15. Applications may be obtained at the school's guidance office or at The Rifle Thrift Shop located at 102 East Ave. in Rifle.

Art scholarships available for high school graduating seniors

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is offering two scholarships. The $3,000 Nancy Piper Scholarship is for an art major at a college, university or art school. The $1,000 Jan Worden Grant is for a graduating senior interested in furthering their art education, but not necessarily as a full-time student. The deadline to apply is April 7. Further information is available from Marilyn Hendricks at 970-402-0511