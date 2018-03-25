Education Briefs

Grand River Health offers healthcareer scholarships

Grand River Health will once again be offering eight $1,000 scholarships to students who are interested in one of the many health care related fields (nursing, radiology, pathology, pre-med, physical therapy, etc.). Any person who lives in Grand River Hospital District or is or was a student in one of the three in-district high schools (Rifle, Grand Valley or Coal Ridge), and who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field, may apply. You must be planning to attend a college, university or technical school in fall 2018. Applicants may include graduating high school seniors, individuals who have previously graduated high school, college students, and Grand River Health employees. Awards will be given only to individuals who have not previously received a scholarship from the Grand River Health.

The Grand River Volunteer Association, which is also passionate about the education of the area's youth and committed to "growing our own," will be offering two additional $2,000 scholarships for students who are pursuing a medical career and have put in 50 hours or more of volunteering at Grand River Health. Scholarship applications are available at Grand River Health customer service desks, or online at http://grandriverhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Scholarship-Application-2018.pdf. Applications are due back by no later than April 2. If you need additional information please contact Volunteer Services Director Kaaren Peck at 970 625-6423.

Art scholarships available for high school graduating seniors

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is offering two scholarships. The $3,000 Nancy Piper Scholarship is for an art major at a college, university or art school. The $1,000 Jan Worden Grant is for a graduating senior interested in furthering their art education, but not necessarily as a full-time student. The deadline to apply is April 7. Further information is available from Marilyn Hendricks at 970-402-0511