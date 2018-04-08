Education Briefs

Sierra Martin earns research grant at Eastern Mennonite University

Sierra Martin is one of five Eastern Mennonite University undergraduates who have been awarded grants of $2,500 to work with professors on mentored research projects this summer. Sierra is a daughter to Kim (EMU '83) and Lauren Martin of New Castle.

Sierra will work with Dr. Greta Ann Herin on a project titled "The role of redox and amino terminal domains of NMDA receptors in excitotoxicity."

Gus Anderson named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

Gus Anderson of Carbondale was named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Anderson is enrolled in the university's College of Architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the dean's list in the College of Architecture, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Ag Expo Scholarship awarded

The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and South Side Conservation Districts awarded Josey Morford the Ag Expo Scholarship on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. This $2,500 scholarship requires community and/or agriculture involvement, an essay on conservation and 3.0 grade average. Josey has been president of the Black Sheep 4-H Club, active in the Garfield County Fair, team captain for the Roaring Fork High School Bass Fishing Team, among many other activities. She will be pursuing and education in agriculture at the Kansas State University.