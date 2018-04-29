Education Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild scholarship winners

Winners of the 2018 Glenwood Springs Art Guild scholarships were announced April 13 during a reception at Artists' Mercantile.

Skylar Leathers of Glenwood Springs High School won the $3,000 Nancy Piper Scholarship and plans to major in art at CMC.

Angelina Cagle from Rifle High School has been awarded the $1,000 Jan Worden Scholarship, and will be an art major at Augustana University in South Dakota.

$500 Judges' Awards were also given to Merrick Metcalf from Grand Valley High School and Wyatt Kuper from Grand Valley High School.

Mount Sopris Conservation District Scholarship awarded

The Mount Sopris Conservation District is proud to announce that Amber Nieslanik has been awarded the annual scholarship from the Mount Sopris Conservation District. Amber has been active at Glenwood Springs High School with AP classes, concert band and wind ensemble. She also is very active in 4-H, Garfield County Fair and National Western Stock Show, and has volunteered within the community with WindWalkers, the Homeless Kitchen and other organizations. Amber will be attending college to further her education in agriculture business.