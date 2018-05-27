Education Briefs

Friends of the Glenwood Springs Airport gives scholarships

Each year the Friends of the Glenwood Springs Airport awards scholarship money to local graduating high school seniors who are dedicated to pursuing a career in the aviation industry. The Roaring Fork Valley's Class of 2018 boasts four recipients this year, each earning a $1,500 scholarship.

Glenwood Springs High School seniors Mathew L. Thrun and Christopher W. Deaton and Coal Ridge's Cassandra L. Greene and Couy A. Harrington have been selected by the friends as this year's recipients from a group of impressive applicants.

Mathew L. Thrun has been a standout student academically, in addition to participating in hockey and numerous volunteer programs. He hopes to pursue a career in engineering and has chosen to attend University of Colorado, Boulder.

As a standout student, volunteer and baseball player while in high school, Christopher W. Deaton will attend the University of Oklahoma with aspirations of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Cassandra Greene will attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, to study aviation science with aspirations of becoming a pilot. While attending Coal Ridge High School, Cassandra has excelled in academics and volleyball and as a member of the choir and concert band.

Couy A. Harrington has been a prominent student, three-sport athlete, and Eagle Scout during his high school tenure. He aspires to be a military aviator and will receive his undergraduate education and training at Virginia Military Institute.

Congratulations to this year's recipients and all 2018 graduates.

Sierra Martin graduates from Eastern Mennonite University

Sierra Martin of New Castle graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on May 6, 2018.

Sarah McCutchan named to Spring 2018 dean's list at Belmont University

Sarah McCutchan of Rifle qualified for the Spring 2018 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Rifle Thrift Shop scholarship winners

The Rifle Thrift Shop has announced the winners of $2,000 scholarships: from Rifle High School – Elly Walters, Terry Dion and Alondra Talingo; from Grand Valley High School – Jacqueline Cordova; and from Coal Ridge High School – Brandy Bunn.

County Sheriffs of Colorado awards scholarship to Maddie Bolitho

County Sheriffs of Colorado Inc., the state Sheriffs Association, will award a $500 scholarship to a Maddie Bolitho of Glenwood Springs High School.

CSOC established the scholarship program in 1978. Since then, this effort has been an expression of the sheriffs' confidence in and respect for education and training. CSOC considers this an investment in the future and believes that its membership is helping to provide deserving students with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

Any legal permanent resident of Garfield County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply. There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training which may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex or national origin.

For more information, contact your local high school, college, the Garfield County Sheriff's office or County Sheriffs of Colorado (www.csoc.org).

Sierra Martin named to dean's list at Eastern Mennonite University

Sierra Dawn Martin of New Castle has been named to Eastern Mennonite University's dean's list for the Spring 2018 semester.

Students named to the dean's list have achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Anna Benzel receives bachelor's from CSU

Anna Danielle (Danni) Benzel, a 2014 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School, recently received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Colorado State University. Danni graduated with distinct honors (magna cum laude) and was a member of the dean's list earning a 4.0 GPA in seven out of the eight semesters she attended. Danni plans to work for a year after which she will attend graduate school to earn her master's degree.

Local students graduate from University of Colorado Boulder

The following students graduated from CU Boulder on May 10, 2018.

Bryan Brent of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Travis Lundin with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Leeds School of Business.

Boulder Newton of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Arts in Integrative Physiology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Pablo Gorra of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Gabriel Yen of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Lindsay Hoffmann of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Media, Communication and Information.

Taylor Kontour of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Jamie Leahy of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Leeds School of Business.

Ian Enright of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication from the College of Media, Communication and Information.

Kallie Felkey of Glenwood Springs with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Taila Maat-Wasilawski Howe of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science from the Leeds School of Business.

Thomas Cerise of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Alexander Jaycox of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Management and Entrepreneurship from the Leeds School of Business.

Madeline Bailey of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the Leeds School of Business.

Kyle Bruna of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication from the College of Media, Communication and Information.

Zachary Ritchie of Carbondale with a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from the College of Music.

Selby Stout of New Castle with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering Sciences from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Matthew Wood of New Castle with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Gunnar Pagni of New Castle with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Marco Hernandez of New Castle with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Leeds School of Business.

Ryan Moeller of Rifle with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Anthony Valdez of Rifle with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Ariel Murphy attended Tech-Knowledge Conference 2018

Ariel Murphy of Carbondale attended the Tech-Knowledge Conference 2018 at the Doubletree Hotel in Durango on April 27. Murphy's major is business administration. The conference was organized by the Durango Chamber of Commerce in response to data from an FLC marketing class proving that small business owners and marketing managers need frequent and current technology updates. Now in its second year, the conference provides insights on technology from cloud computing to social media to digital marketing. This year's attending students also worked at the conference by introducing speakers and assisting as needed.