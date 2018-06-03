Education Briefs

2018 RFYP Entrepreneurial Spirit Scholarship winners

The Roaring Fork Young Professionals and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association would like to congratulate the 2018 RFYP Entrepreneurial Spirit Scholarship winners, Erica Diemoz and Finlay Roberts. Erica and Finlay are both seniors at GSHS. Erica will be attending Colorado State University, and Finlay will be attending Colorado College. The RFYP and Glenwood Chamber wish you the best of luck on your future endeavors.

Grand River Health awards $14,000 in medical career scholarships

Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association and Grand River Health are pleased to have awarded 10 scholarships to students from each of the three area high schools. Grand River Health's Medical Career Scholarships first began in 2006; a total of $114,000 worth of scholarships has been gifted to 95 students on the Western Slope through those years. Many of those students now have health care careers and are working in the area.

Winners of the $2,000 GRH Volunteer/Healthcare Career scholarship are Addyson Harper from Grand Valley High School, and Kylee West, Ana Ibarra and Crystal Urenda, all from Rifle High School.

The Grand River Health Medical Career Scholarship went to Cheyenne Williams, Samantha Dunn, Paige Harlow and Parker Keranen (Coal Ridge High School) and Diana Arizaga and Itzel Antillon (Grand Valley High School).

The medical career aspirations from these diverse and amazing students range from surgeon, nurse, dental hygienist, nurse practitioner and physical therapist. All of us at the Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association and Grand River Health would like to wish these bright scholars a successful future in pursuing their higher education dreams.

Tyler Scott graduates Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff

Tyler Scott graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, with a Bachelor of Science degree in parks & recreation management, emphasis in outdoor education and leadership and a minor in business on May 12, 2018. Tyler was on the dean's list for two years. He completed a 17-day wilderness backpacking trip in the Aldo Leopold/Gila Wilderness in New Mexico. He also completed a Leave No Trace Master & Wilderness First Responder course as well.

Tyler is employed by U.S. Forest Service in LoLo National Forest in Huson, Montana, on the trail crew.

Proud parents are Clark and Tina Scott of New Castle, grandparents are Robert and Mary Whittington and Duane Scott, all of Rifle.

Zac Pidcock to take part in Envision's NYLF Explore STEM

This summer, Zac Pidcock from Glenwood Springs will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Explore STEM in Boston.

NYLF: Explore Stem is one of the Envision family of programs (http://www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Zac was nominated to attend the forum by his sixth-grade teacher Ms. Rivera at Glenwood Springs Middle School. In addition to participating in Cougar Council and advanced math class, Zac is also passionate about sports and plays baseball and basketball on local Glenwood Springs teams. With and interest in civil engineering and forensics, Zac is looking forward to gaining the hands-on experience that the forum provides.

"NYLF: Explore STEM is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see, through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively," said Andrew Potter, the Chief Academic Officer for Envision. "These students, who have already proven themselves academically, will be challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies and career interests to life."

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today's competitive college and career landscape.