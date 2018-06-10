Education Briefs

GSHS Class of 2018 leaves behind a landmark

The goal was simple, and yet it was no easy task. Student body of class of 2018 had been asking for years, "Why don't we have bonfires at our school events, such as homecoming, like the other schools in the Roaring Fork School District?"

One especially determined class member, Student Body Treasurer Kendall Knott, set her mind to this project and persisted through many challenges to eventually get the approval and support of the school administration, fire department, teachers and some very generous community members.

Dave Heyl, owner of Heyl Construction, was instrumental in working side by side with Kendall and the students, seeing the project through to fruition. He graciously donated his time, materials, equipment and crew to the completion of the bonfire pit. Class mentor and advisor, Lisa Hartert was an advocate for the students every step of the way, as well.

The senior class hopes that future classes at GSHS will enjoy this legacy community landmark for years to come.

Carbondale Rotary Club awards 2018 scholarships

The Carbondale Rotary Club proudly presented 10 outstanding local high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships to put towards their college tuition. The students were chosen out of a field of 38 applicants based on their academic record, their demonstrated need and their commitment to Rotary's Four Way Test and motto of Service Above Self. Seven recipients are from Basalt High School (Lindsay Anderson, Carling Robinson, Doris Carballo, Thomas Wirth, Jordan Banc, Maria Esquivel and Cintia Miramontes) and three from Roaring Fork High School (Zoe Hanlon, Chelsey Serrano and Paige Gianinetti).

Scholarship Committee chair Jim Kenney invited the students and their parents to join the club for the presentation, and each student spoke briefly about where they're going to school next, their plans for the future and their appreciation for the support.

Carly Stillman graduates from Saint Francis University

Carly Stillman, of Glenwood Springs graduated with a Master Medical Science Degree from Saint Francis University during the May 13, 2018, commencement exercises.

Hudson L. McNamee Graduates from Colby College

Hudson L. McNamee of Carbondale was one of 482 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on May 27, receiving a bachelor of arts degree at the College's 197th Commencement. U.S. Senator Susan Collins was the guest speaker. McNamee, who majored in environmental policy, attended Aspen High School and is the son of Brendan and Crystal McNamee of Carbondale.

Kyle Davis graduates from Northern Arizona University

Kyle Davis graduated from Northern Arizona University, on May 12, 2018. He received two Bachelor of Science Degrees, Criminology and Criminal Justice and Political Science. Mom is proud.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort awards three 2018 higher education scholarships

Erica Diemoz, Baylie Adison Lengel and Alanna Martinez are the recipients of the 2018 Glenwood Hot Springs Higher Education Scholarship, an annual endowment totaling $10,000.

The successful candidates are usually Glenwood Hot Springs employees who typically excel at school and in their jobs at the world-famous hot springs resort. This year is no exception. The three winners are well-rounded dynamos with bright futures ahead of them.

"Your achievements make us proud of you," John Bosco said in a letter to each of the winners. "You are to be commended for excelling as a student and a great employee at the pool. I wish you the best of success with your future studies."

Erica Diemoz was granted $6,000; Baylie Lengel and Alanna Martinez each received $2,000 awards. The scholarship is payable per semester over the course of four years and requires each candidate to be a student in good standing.

Diemoz is a Glenwood Springs High School senior who will attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She plans to explore all her academic options before settling on a major. Diemoz is a familiar face in the Snack Bar, where she has worked every summer since 2014. In addition to working at Glenwood Hot Springs, Diemoz is an avid volunteer, a varsity athlete and one of the top students in her graduating class. Erica is the daughter of John and Vreneli Diemoz.

Lengel is a senior at Eagle Valley High School. She also plans to attend Colorado State University, where she will study secondary education. Lengel has worked in the Snack Bar and as a cashier at the Grill for the past three years. Outside of work and school, Lengel participates in 4-H equine programs. She is an involved student who demonstrates leadership qualities. Most recently she was the wrestling team manager; she has also been active in student government and various school clubs and committees. Baylie is the daughter of Jonathan and Edie Lengel.

Martinez graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 2016 and afterwards enrolled in Colorado Mountain College where she is presently a student. Martinez plans to continue her education by studying psychology at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction in the fall. A highly motivated individual, Martinez began employment at Glenwood Hot Springs as a pool attendant in 2015. After achieving her Red Cross certifications, she now works as a lifeguard. Alanna is the daughter of Colin Tugwell and Debi Martinez-Brun.

Congratulations to the 2018 Glenwood Springs Higher Education Scholarship winners.

Kevin Snyder inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Kevin Snyder of Glenwood Springs was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Snyder is pursuing a degree in theatre at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Snyder is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.