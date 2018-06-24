Education Briefs

Kyler Smith starts medical school

Kyler Smith, son of Dr. Tod Smith of Rifle, is pictured after the white coat ceremony where he is attending medical school at Ross University School of Medicine in Knoxville, Tennessee. He graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2017 where he also played on the men's golf team for four years and was named an All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Garfield County residents graduate from Oklahoma Baptist University

Two Garfield County residents received degrees during Oklahoma Baptist University's Spring Commencement on May 18, in Raley Chapel's Potter Auditorium on the OBU campus in Shawnee. The University conferred degrees upon 288 graduates during the ceremony.

Graduates include Tucker Schultz, nursing, from New Castle; and Miranda Sheridan, biochemistry, from Rifle.

Dylan Uren, Glenwood Springs JROTC high school cadet, receives the COSSAR 2018 Outstanding Cadet Award

Recommended Stories For You

Cadet MSgt Dylan Uren, a student at Glenwood Springs High School and a member of the school's Air Force Junior Reverse Officers Training Corps (JROTC), received the 2018 Outstanding Cadet Award presented by the Colorado Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (COSSAR) at an awards ceremony the evening of May 19 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.

The SAR sponsors an Enhanced JROTC program that selects the Outstanding JROTC Cadet at the chapter, state and national levels. To participate, the cadet must complete a 700-word essay, the JROTC senior military instructor must complete an application and provide a recommendation, and the principal must provide a recommendation that confirms the cadet's class standing.

Uren, a junior at Glenwood Springs High School, competed in the SAR Outstanding JROTC Cadet competition, submitting his application to the Grand Mesa Chapter located in Grand Junction. "In reviewing the applications from the candidates from the four high schools in the Grand Mesa Chapter area, Cadet Uren was clearly the most qualified cadet based on his JROTC, school and outside activities," said Alvin "Ed" Foster, USAF, Ret., and the president of the Grand Mesa Chapter.

"Cadet Uren's Application has been submitted to the National Society's Outstanding JROTC Cadet competition," said L. E. "Gene" Cheney, president of COSSAR. "The winner will receive a gold medallion and a check for $4,000. Second place receives $1,500 and third place $1,000. We believe that Cadet Uren will qualify for one of prizes, if not the top prize."

"I am honored to have received both the Grand Mesa Chapter and the COSSAR Outstanding JROTC Cadet Awards," stated Cadet Uren. "From a young age, I gained a deep respect and appreciation for our military. My aspiration is to attend a Service Academy and serve as a military officer," he added.

Bookcliff Conservation District awards scholarships

Cameron Shepard and Karolynn Manuppella were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Bookcliff Conservation District to further their education. Charles Ryden with the Bookcliff Conservation District awarded the students the scholarship on May 15 at the Rifle High School awards program. Applications are scored on grade point average, community service and an essay. Be sure and check out all the opportunities Bookcliff Conservation District has for youth at http://www.bookcliffcd.org.

Olivia Ayers named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2018 dean's list

Olivia A Ayers of Carbondale has been named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2018 dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Local students graduate from Tufts University

More than 3,700 students graduated from Tufts University on May 20 during a universitywide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.

The graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included Hannah Macaulay of Carbondale, with a bachelor's degree in cognitive brain science (bs) magna cum laude; and Nicholas Kosht of Rifle with a bachelor's degree in history (BA).

MacKenzi Nichole Johnson named to dean's list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

MacKenzi Nichole Johnson of Glenwood Springs, a junior studying biological systems engineering, was named to the dean's list at the College of Engineering of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To qualify, College of Engineering students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5.