Education Briefs

Hannah Macaulay makes dean's list at Tufts University

Hannah Macaulay of Carbondale was recognized for earning a spot on the Spring 2018 dean's list at Tufts University.

Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Sarah King graduates from William Jewell College

Sarah King of New Castle graduates from William Jewell College of Liberty, Missouri, as part of the Spring 2018 class at a ceremony May 12. She earned a BA in mathematics.

Annie Schmidt named for spring term honors at Concordia University

Annie Schmidt of Rifle was among 248 Concordia University, Nebraska, students to receive honors for the spring 2018 semester.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Sierra Caldwell named to Cornell College dean's list

Cornell College named 231 students to its dean's list for the spring 2018 semester, including Sierra Caldwell of Carbondale. Students must earn a minimum of a 3.6 GPA for the semester to be honored.

Michael Skinner named to Colorado State University – Pueblo dean's list

Michael Skinner of Carbondale, a student at Colorado State University – Pueblo, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester of 2018.

Area students named to Spring 2018 dean's list

Gabrielle Coleman of Parachute and April Phinney of Redstone were named to the Wheaton College spring 2018 dean's list. Dean's list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Miranda Sheridan named to OBU honor roll

Miranda Sheridan of Rifle, a biochemistry major, was named on Oklahoma Baptist University's dean's honor roll for the spring 2018 semester.

The dean's honor roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69.

Wilfredo Salamanca receives degree from Buena Vista University

Wilfredo Salamanca of El Jebel recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Buena Vista University.

Laura McDermott participates in Commencement Ceremony at CSB

Laura McDermott, child of Kevin and Teresa McDermott of Glenwood Springs, participated in the 103rd annual Commencement Ceremony at the College of Saint Benedict on May 12 at the Clemens Field House on the CSB campus, St. Joseph, Minnesota. McDermott is a candidate to receive a Bachelor of Arts in nutrition.