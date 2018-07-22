Education Briefs

Zachary Fangman named to the University of New Hampshire's dean's list for the Spring 2018 Semester

Zachary Fangman of Glenwood Springs has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the spring 2018 semester. Fangman is majoring in Community&Environ Planning.

Students named to the dean's list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.

Olivia Ayers graduates from the University of Rhode Island

Olivia A. Ayers of Carbondale was among about 3,300 undergraduate and 750 graduate students participating in the University of Rhode Island's 132nd Commencement on May 19-20, 2018. Ayers received a Bachelor of Arts in History.