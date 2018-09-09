Education Briefs

Noah Rowe-Gaddis gets full-tuition scholarship to Berklee College of Music

Noah Rowe-Gaddis of Glenwood Springs was awarded a four-year, full-tuition Berklee City Music scholarship to Berklee College of Music.

Rowe-Gaddis was one of seven recipients of the City Music Scholarship to Berklee; all of the students were participants in Berklee City Music, a nonprofit organization that delivers high-quality contemporary music education instruction to youth from underserved communities at no or low cost.

The Berklee City Music Network is an association of 40 community organizations that serve more than 46,000 students in the United States, Canada and Latin America each year. Since its inception, Berklee City Music has awarded 258 four-year, full-tuition scholarships totaling more than $2 million.

Rowe-Gaddis has been involved with Berklee City Music for five years, and plans to study Music Education at the college.

Sierra Martin named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team

Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) student Sierra Martin, of New Castle, has been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team for Women's Soccer.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Award.