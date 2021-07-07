Grab your racket, and lace your shoes: Tennis event this weekend at Glenwood Springs Community Center

A “tennis mixer” is slated to take place Friday and Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center tennis courts.

Eat, Drink and Play Tennis is a free event and requires no already established tennis partner. Participants are encouraged to “bring your Mimosas or Bloody Marys and be ready for some fun.”

Participants are also free to bring their own food to the event. The community center will have a grill set up for those who want to cook up grilled delicacies.

The event is slated for 5-9 p.m. Friday and will then begin again at 8 a.m. Saturday. Ladies doubles play will occur from 8-11a.m. Saturday, followed by men’s doubles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sue Geist, a tennis instructor at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Department, said some people might be nervous to come to the event if they are new to the community or do not have a partner, but rest assured those looking to play doubles will be paired up randomly.

“What I am really trying to do with this event is to get people from out in the community to come out to the event and meet tennis regulars or perhaps become interested in some of our (Glenwood Recreation Department) regular tennis programs,” Geist said.

For more information, contact Geist at 970-948-7084.