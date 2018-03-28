Holy Week, Passover services planned in and near Glenwood
March 28, 2018
Listings compiled from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent online calendar submissions at https://bit.ly/2E6wIYM.
maundy thursday
• Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs – 6:30 p.m., a meditative and reflective service remembering the passion of Jesus.
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs – 7 p.m., service of celebration and communion.
• First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs – 6 p.m., lamb dinner and worship remembering the Last Supper.
• Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 0167 Holland Hills Road, Basalt – 7 p.m., intimate service of communion and worship remembering the Last Supper.
Recommended Stories For You
good friday
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs – noon, a meditative service contemplating the passion of Jesus Christ according to John's Gospel; 7 p.m. evening service steeped in the mystery of Christ's powerful vulnerability on the cross, including prayers for the world.
• Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St, Carbondale – 7 p.m., a meditative service with readings and prayer.
JEWISH PASSOVER
• Aspen Jewish Congregation – 6 p.m., Friday, celebrate Passover with the Aspen Jewish Congregation for our community Seder, held at the Viceroy, Snowmass and led by Rabbi Segal.
Doors at 5:30 p.m., services at 6 p.m. Ticket information at http://www.aspenjewish.org, or call 970-925-8245.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- Driver slapped with ticket after ‘rolling coal’ toward ‘March For Our Lives’ protestors in Steamboat
- Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Report: Driver killed on Highway 82 near Aspen probably using ‘electronic device’
- Woman warns Catherine Bridge trail users to be alert after man exposes himself